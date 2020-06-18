How a West Baltimore nursing home has zero COVID-19 infections | COMMENTARY

Of course, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 117,000. An analysis of state data by The Wall Street Journal puts the number of deaths in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities at close to 50,000. In Maryland, the state says there have been 12,168 cases and 1,830 deaths at elder care facilities. As the Sun reported earlier this week, that’s about one in five positive tests and nearly two-thirds of the deaths since the pandemic hit the state.