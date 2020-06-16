If ‘defund prisons’ means transforming them, then by all means, let’s do it | COMMENTARY

We have to keep locking up killers; they need to be punished and kept away from the rest of us. But that does not mean locking them up forever, and it does not mean treating them as lost causes, as we do now with most of them. Even those sentenced to life should get a chance to become better human beings, to return and contribute to society. We have a system in place for assessing inmates already. It’s called the Maryland Parole Commission. If anything, we should expand its role in tracking inmate progress.