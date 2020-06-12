Breaking the cycle of gun violence in Baltimore starts with constitutional policing | COMMENTARY

There’s nothing surprising about that; two men shot in Baltimore in any given hour is not unusual. I don’t even find it ironic that these deaths occurred while, a few miles away in the same city, I was reading a report titled, “Reducing Violence and Building Trust: Data to Guide Enforcement of Gun Laws in Baltimore,” from the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research. It’s just more of the hard reality of our city: Good people keep trying to figure out how to make the bleeding stop while the bleeding never stops.