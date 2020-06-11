Timing is everything: Brandon Scott has a great opportunity to build a powerful city coalition | COMMENTARY

Did they have anything to do with your victory in the primary? It’s hard to tell, but I’m guessing that some Baltimoreans turned to Brandon Scott in the final days of voting, after the protests started, because they saw you, with your high visibility in the media, as a leader of a rising generation in a changing culture. They saw not a shiny-bright who parachuted into Baltimore politics, but a young guy who had worked his way from Park Heights to the presidency of the City Council while still keeping his feet on the ground, walking the walk. That’s how it looked.