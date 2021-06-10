Maryland courts need a ‘three suitcases and you’re out’ rule | COMMENTARY

Now I appreciate that physical labor takes place in a far different world than the one in which I’ve toiled through most of my life. It’s hard to imagine being 60-something and doing the heavy lifts that come with the plaintiff’s job. I admit to being sympathetic — that a man of the plaintiff’s age, employed in rail work for most of his life, might feel bodily pains from a fender bender in a way that a younger person might not. I admit some prejudice against insurance companies. I appreciate the fact that, unsatisfied with a settlement offer from an insurance company, we all have the right to pursue costs and damages in court.