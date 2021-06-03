Hopkins declared that its founder enslaved people. It might not be true. Now what? | COMMENTARY

“The federal censuses in 1840 and 1850 made no distinction between ownership and employment,” the new report says. “Census enumerators in these years were not required to establish that the head of household or the property owner was also the owner of any enslaved residents. It was very common in Baltimore to hire enslaved laborers on a temporary basis, and Johns Hopkins had a history of employing Blacks in his homes and businesses. Slaves who had been ‘hired out’ were normally enumerated with their employers not owners.”