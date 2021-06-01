From Baltimore to San Jose, no end in sight to the cycle of gun violence in the U.S. | COMMENTARY

And while I wish I could offer some optimism about an end to our current misery — not just in Baltimore but in many places, urban and suburban, across this troubled country — I don’t see it. I don’t know what would cause the cycle to end. I’m as pessimistic as I’ve ever been about it. There are just too many guns already. More are being sold every day, legally and illegally, and it’s happening in the aftermath of the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and amid supercharged political divisions.