Listening for Elijah: At times like these, the late Baltimore congressman’s big voice is missed | COMMENTARY

He was the only elected official who spoke at Gray’s funeral, and the congressman asked that question: “Did you see him?” Had anyone paid attention to Freddie Gray, or all the other young men and women who grew up in poverty in Baltimore? “Did you see him?” Had society done all that could have been done, Cummings asked, to help Gray when he was “struggling to simply be all God meant for him to be?” At a confusing, painful and fraught moment, Cummings expressed empathy and challenged us as only he could.