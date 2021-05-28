First Memorial Day after Trump: Americans need to honor those who saved the Union | COMMENTARY

In the aftermath of the Donald Trump presidency and his supporters’ violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, apparently millions of Americans still hold that the 2020 presidential election was sufficiently fraudulent to deprive Trump of a second term. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published just a few days ago, 53% of Republicans believe Trump is the “true president.” Republicans in Congress dumped one of their leaders for calling out the Big Lie. Most of them opposed forming an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Republicans in legislatures across the nation are devising ways to make it harder for people — particularly people of color — to vote.