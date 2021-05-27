To err is human, but in a Baltimore ‘drug kingpin’ case it’s just messed up | COMMENTARY

As a service to civic-minded readers, I have perused a 32-page appellate opinion about a messed-up “drug kingpin” case from Baltimore Circuit Court. The narrative of the case contained in the opinion reads like a solid police procedural with some minor notes of amusement: During the course of the investigation, one of the alleged “kingpins” went from driving a cool sedan to driving a minivan, while another apparently needed to know more about what he was selling; a data dump of his cellphone revealed numerous internet searches for “fentanyl.”
But that’s the extent of anything we might consider amusing.
The convictions of Antonio “Tony” Johnson and Davon “Cheese” Jones have been overturned because of a ridiculous lapse in judicial procedure, and it leads me to wonder why these “kingpins” were not prosecuted in federal, rather than state, court.
That, after all, has been the trend for several years as the city endured — and continues to endure — a depressing combination of horrific gun violence and fentanyl overdoses. (As of Thursday, the 147th day of the year, there had been 257 nonfatal shootings in our city, and 127 homicides. There were 954 opioid-related overdose deaths in Baltimore last year, a 12% increase over 2019.)
Federal authorities have been going hard after fentanyl dealers, and just this week the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced an escalation of the war on illegal firearms.
Week after week, the feds report indictments or convictions of Baltimoreans caught up in the fentanyl-and-firearms insanity. The feds usually bring quality cases aimed at repeat offenders, and federal crimes carry stiff punishment.
In fact, three years ago, with deaths from fentanyl overdoses mounting, Marilyn Mosby, the Baltimore State’s Attorney, and Robert Hur, the top federal prosecutor here at the time, agreed to take more fentanyl cases to federal court.
As a city taxpayer, I sometimes wonder why this is done when Maryland has plenty of narcotics laws, and the Baltimore State’s Attorney has an annual budget of about $48 million. On the other hand, given the way violent crime escalated over the last six years — starting in 2015, and concurrent with the opioid epidemic and the loss of staff in the police department — we should welcome federal law enforcement’s involvement and probably ask for even more.
Johnson and Jones, leaders of the so-called “Black Magic” drug crew in West Baltimore, seemed to be ripe for federal prosecution. They had been accused of selling fentanyl and being felons in possession of guns.
I mentioned the narrative provided in the court’s opinion — that is, the summation of the police investigation leading up to the “Black Magic” arrests in 2019 — because it appears to have been a sound case, exactly the type that could make the difference for a city neighborhood and save lives. The police focused on large-scale dealers of a deadly drug in an area of the city where several homicides had occurred.
After Johnson and Jones were arrested, along with nine other suspects, police and prosecutors called a news conference to report that “Black Magic” had been taken down. Gary Tuggle, the interim police commissioner at the time, was there along with Mosby. “Our local drug trade fuels violence and murder in the city,” she said.
Our news story on the bust ended with this: “Mosby said the ‘Black Magic’ crew will be prosecuted in Baltimore Circuit Court. She declined to say why the case would not be taken to federal court.”
Still, the state managed to get convictions.
In fact, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals found that the months-long efforts of several detectives to patiently observe suspects and to seize drugs and guns provided the state with ample evidence of crimes.
But the appellate court reversed the convictions of Johnson and Jones due to a lapse in basic judicial procedure in the Baltimore Circuit Court.
In short, neither Jones nor Johnson received adequate advice on the difference between having a jury trial and a bench trial, or trial by a judge.
There’s a common advisory that’s given to defendants when they waive their right to a trial by jury. While their defense attorney walked them through this in court, the walk was apparently neither long enough nor detailed enough for the Court of Special Appeals to conclude that Johnson and Jones had been adequately advised.
This is a fundamental error, and not just on the part of defense counsel, but the judge and the prosecutor. They all know what the Maryland Court Rules say. In the section on pretrial procedure, Rule 4-246 states: “The court may not accept the waiver until, after an examination of the defendant on the record in open court conducted by the court, the State’s Attorney, the attorney for the defendant, or any combination thereof, the court determines and announces on the record that the waiver is made knowingly and voluntarily.”
The Court of Special Appeals said Jones and Johnson should get a new trial. Twenty-nine prosecution witnesses were called in the original case; if there’s a do-over, they’ll likely have to be summoned again. That’s going to take time and cost more money.
Everyone makes mistakes. But you’d think that, in a “drug kingpin” case, everyone involved would have paid attention to get this right.
It’s just one case, but it’s still a setback in crime fighting that could have been avoided, and in a city that can least afford it.