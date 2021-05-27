To err is human, but in a Baltimore ‘drug kingpin’ case it’s just messed up | COMMENTARY

This is a fundamental error, and not just on the part of defense counsel, but the judge and the prosecutor. They all know what the Maryland Court Rules say. In the section on pretrial procedure, Rule 4-246 states: “The court may not accept the waiver until, after an examination of the defendant on the record in open court conducted by the court, the State’s Attorney, the attorney for the defendant, or any combination thereof, the court determines and announces on the record that the waiver is made knowingly and voluntarily.”