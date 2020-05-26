Did outburst of killing put crime top-of-mind again as Baltimoreans vote? | COMMENTARY

But there’s no reassurance in knowing all of that for residents and taxpayers. No one I know feels the city is changing. Most of us are still scratching our heads, wondering why all this killing continues. People appreciate the progress police have made since the start of the year in reducing gun crimes. Most of the people I talk to across the city understand that the police department is still understaffed. “There’s not enough police presence” is something I’ve heard from poor, middle class and affluent Baltimoreans.