Going electric in Maryland means no gas, no anxiety, no panic at the pump | COMMENTARY

Maryland’s goals here are big: In addition to the 969 public charging stations, rebates will be offered on the cost of more than 5,000 charging stations at the homes of e-vehicle owners. The Hogan administration wants to see 300,000 zero-emissions vehicles in the state by 2025. “We have a long way to go and not a lot of time to get there,” says Ben Grumbles, Maryland Secretary of the Environment. As of April, there were 32,180 EVs registered here, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation, and that number includes plug-in hybrids along with all-electric cars.