Class of 2020: Congratulations, but first an apology | COMMENTARY

Actually, scientists did. The U.S. military did. Our government’s intelligence agencies did. They were not certain when it would happen, but there was consensus that a pandemic from a novel virus could occur at any time. The record will show future generations that, at the start of the third decade of the 21st century, the rich and powerful United States — the nation that had helped contain Ebola just a few years earlier — was not only unprepared for threats from a new disease, but our leadership downplayed the possibility right up until the pathogen’s arrival.