Baltimore: City of sighs and disappointments as big as Chris Davis | COMMENTARY

For the record, I never suggested such a thing. I only mean then what I mean now: There are aspects of life in a long-struggling city that keep its citizens believing and hoping and yearning, and they’re not easily quantified — the feeling of comfort and safety, the level of community spirit you detect in a neighborhood, the degree of idealism you see in young people, the durability of the city’s institutions, the sense of continuity that comes from a place’s history and traditions, the amount of potential you sniff in the air, and the feeling of anticipation that comes with each Orioles season, no matter what.