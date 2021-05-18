An offer to mediate a heated battle between neighbors across racial and political lines in Harford County | COMMENTARY

Everything that followed — a profane confrontation with a Donald Trump-supporting, Confederate flag-flying neighbor; a fight with a postal carrier; a confrontation with another Trump supporter from around the corner; a couple of nights in jail — flowed in some way from Floyd’s death and Perkins’ anger about it. This story about America’s racial-political fault line is from Perkins’ perspective because others declined to discuss their encounters with him. (One neighbor said, “That’s in the past,” when I asked about an incident from last summer.)