In Baltimore, the most important mayoral election of the century | COMMENTARY

I went back to the police video to review what happened. While sitting in the driver’s seat of his car, Vignarajah asked if a police sergeant’s body camera was on. “Absolutely on,” said the sergeant, who then asked Vignarajah if he wanted the camera turned off. “If you want to take it off,” Vignarajah said. Moments later, as the sergeant questioned him, Vignarajah asked that the camera be turned off. Was that a presumption of privilege on Vignarajah’s part, or was he just taking the sergeant up on his offer? I’m not sure. But, either way, it’s not good. Most of us would not think to ask about the camera to begin with. Is the incident disqualifying? Politicians have done a lot worse.