Going maskless, a convenience store crab cake, the best median strip in Maryland and a few other thoughts | COMMENTARY

Nobody asked me, but, while I’m as ready as the next guy to go maskless, I don’t see how telling vaccinated people they no longer have to wear masks will motivate the unvaccinated to get their shots. Only a third of the nation has been fully vaccinated against a virus that has killed more than 580,000 Americans. Are the anti-vaxxers suddenly going to see the light? Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner, said she was stunned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement that those of us fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks in most indoor settings. “Yes, vaccinated people are well-protected and not a threat to others,” Wen tweeted. “But … won’t unvaccinated people pretend to be vaccinated & stop wearing masks?” I’m with the doc on this. I’m taking bets that most of the unvaccinated will assume the pandemic is over and never get needled.