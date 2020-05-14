Why is California’s COVID death rate so much lower than Maryland’s? | COMMENTARY

Another factor: Nursing homes have been widely reported as hot spots for the disease in Maryland and other states. On Wednesday, the state reported that nearly 1,000 people in Maryland nursing facilities, assisted living centers and retirement communities had died from COVID-19. That’s nearly 60% of the state’s death toll. In California, about half of the state’s reported deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in nursing facilities, but, according to published reports, health experts suspect an undercount and expect the number to grow.