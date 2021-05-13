After Cheney ouster, Michael Steele should leave GOP if he wants a shot at being Maryland governor | COMMENTARY

Could that candidate be Kelly Schulz, Maryland’s commerce secretary? She launched her campaign for the Republican nomination last month, but, at least publicly, it’s hard to read her feelings about Trump. While acknowledging that Biden was “duly elected,” she avoided answering my question about whether she had supported Trump. As soon as she announced her candidacy, the Maryland Democratic Party circulated a photo of Schulz attending Trump’s 2017 inaugural gala. But if that’s the limit of her connection to Trump — if she keeps her distance as Hogan has these last six years — that makes her a candidate in the Hogan mold.