Marilyn Mosby is a lightning rod and lightning rods are good for ratings | COMMENTARY

Mosby, a controversial public figure, has been a lightning rod for right-wing, Blue Lives Matter criticism since May 1, 2015, when she charged six Baltimore police officers in the death of Freddie Gray. That made her an instant super star among people who believed for years that bad cops literally had been getting away with murder. Mosby got national attention — Annie Leibovitz, the famous celebrity photographer, took her picture for Vogue — but she didn’t prove a thing. No officer was convicted, and the trial judge said the state never came close to demonstrating that Gray had been the victim of a crime.