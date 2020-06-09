Racism and harsh comments in social media can hurt your business. Nothing should be ‘unexpected’ about that. | COMMENTARY

Last year, Brian McComas, the owner of Ryleigh’s Oyster in Lutherville-Timonium and, until recently, Federal Hill, got a hard backlash for harsh comments he made on Twitter about the Baltimore Ceasefire movement. He mocked it as ineffective against “thugs,” using the hashtag #villageidiots to refer to organizers of the anti-violence effort. McComas later apologized, saying he was angry at the high pace of crime and the failure of city leaders to arrest it. When someone in social media called him a racist, McComas insisted that “THATS THE LAST THING I AM FOLKS. Racists come in all shapes, sizes and colors. See: Baltimore City leadership.”