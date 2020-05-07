Looking to lilacs and Walt Whitman to guide us through the pandemic | COMMENTARY

I was drawn to his poem on the death of Lincoln because of lilacs, and because I have been thinking about deaths across the land these last few weeks, trying to grasp the scope of the misery it has caused my fellow Americans. And that leads me to thoughts about the course of the nation over the last few years, the way we were before the virus arrived — the stark political polarization, the permanence of income inequality, increasing rates of suicide, an opioid epidemic. Have we lost our way? What happened to the better country that was promised us?