‘Back in the fight,’ Ben Jealous sees hope in the youth movement on full display across the country | COMMENTARY

Jealous, the former president of the NAACP and 2018 Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland, has a new job that will put him right in the middle of the big fight ahead: He takes over as president of People for the American Way (PFAW) on June 15. That’s the liberal organization founded by the legendary television producer Norman Lear (“All In The Family,” “Sanford & Son”) and Barbara Jordan, the late great congresswoman, in the early 1980s as an answer to the conservative Moral Majority. The PFAW has been in many of the nation’s biggest political brawls, and it has helped put hundreds of young, bright progressives into elected office across the country.