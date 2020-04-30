Republican Harris at odds with Republican Hogan on measures to stem outbreak | COMMENTARY

The view that, on some randomly declared date, we can resume life as it was pre-COVID in one part of the state and not have it affect another seems obtuse. Rural areas are not as rural as they used to be; people aren’t as isolated as they used to be. People travel. They commute long distances to work and play. We’re all eager to return to the way we were. But, if you give people too early the idea that it’s OK to revert to pre-COVID behaviors, we could see a new spike in cases, as the nation’s leading virologists have warned.