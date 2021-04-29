Death in prison: Arthur Biddle had been incarcerated for nearly 65 of his 86 years. Why? | COMMENTARY

Five months earlier, while on leave from Fort Dix in New Jersey, Biddle had killed his uncle, Gilbert Cavender, with two blasts from a shotgun. It was the violent conclusion of a dispute over property in Elkton. Cavender and his wife had purchased the Main Street house that belonged to Biddle’s late grandmother, Anna Clay. Biddle had been raised in the house, and he claimed his grandmother had intended to leave it to him. But Anna Clay had died in 1949 without a will. The Elkton Bank handled her estate and sold the house to the Cavenders.