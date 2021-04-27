Could Biden infrastructure bill turn Baltimore’s Highway to Nowhere into a city park? | COMMENTARY

The HTN sits in Rep. Kweisi Mfume’s 7th District. He’s planning to introduce legislation this week similar to the one in the Senate. “I remember,” he says, “the vibrant and connected community before the highway to nowhere. The vacated space has troubled me since I was in the Baltimore City Council. I am looking for ways to unite the communities split by the highway, including legislation in the House as well as the president’s American Jobs Plan. ... It’s never too late to undo the wrongs of the past.”