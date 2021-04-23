Tearing down the JFX, raising Pelosi, elevating cookies, discounting a crab cake and other stuff nobody asked about | COMMENTARY

Nobody asked me, but after seeing Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott take heat for increasing, not decreasing, the police budget — mostly because of the costs of health insurance and pensions — I say to my fellow reform-minded citizens: You made your point, now give the guy a break. I won’t say Scott gets a “pandemic pass,” but it’s something close to that. Because the health crisis has gone on so long, it’s easy to lose perspective on its impact on government services and how hard it is to get something new started. Despite the chaos and problems he inherited, Scott seems to have his eye on the ball and his heart in the right place. But Taxpayers’ Night made it clear he doesn’t have much time to start making promised changes.