In pandemic, a doctor and restaurant owner 'figure out what we can do for each other’ | COMMENTARY

“But we want to do it responsibly,” he says. “We want to be extra cautious. Not all our employees will be able to do this. I’m not going to challenge any of them on when they feel they are ready to return to work, but some will. I’m thinking it might be possible to start doing this in May. We could have our servers make deliveries from The Black Olive, or we could open the front window and hand the orders to our customers.”