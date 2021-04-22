With Biden pushing infrastructure, Baltimore should push a Red Line revival | COMMENTARY

‘Tis good of Gov. Larry Hogan to move a few thousand government employees from the crummy, old state offices in midtown Baltimore to downtown Baltimore. It will give downtown a much-needed boost. But a note to state employees who haven’t been in the area for a while: Be prepared for the condition of worn-out, worn-down Harborplace. At least half of it needs to be razed, and one day maybe someone in City Hall will assert the power of eminent domain and start condemnation proceedings.