Chauvin verdict: Seeing is believing | COMMENTARY

The prosecutor said similar words in his closing argument to the Chauvin jury on Monday: “You can trust your eyes.” That was a remedial message to all of us. That was a man telling a nation that there were no “alternate facts,” no parallel realities to what we had seen in a video and heard from supporting witnesses, no reasonable doubt about Chauvin’s guilt. I couldn’t help but hear it as a counter message to the previous four years, when so many lies were told, when the president of that time said, “What you are seeing and what you are reading is not what’s happening,” and when thousands of Americans refused to believe the unrefuted outcome of the presidential election.