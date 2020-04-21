Forget about it: The Hogans crush Trump on both tests and trust | COMMENTARY

And, of course, Trump has been pushing to “reopen the economy” without having millions of tests readily available. That approaches an unprecedented level of presidential irresponsibility. We might be starting to catch up, but a nation of 328 million people has conducted just 4 million tests so far, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Hogan knows — because he apparently listens to health experts — that a key to gradually reopening society is testing to see who has the virus and who doesn’t. Anyone with common sense understands that.