Fentanyl deaths: America’s epidemic worsens in the pandemic. What do we do about it? | COMMENTARY

April Babcock tells a familiar story. Life events — particularly Austen’s dismissal from his high school soccer team after two failing grades — threw him off course, and he started hanging out with other teenagers who did drugs. His drug and alcohol use snowballed, even as he held a job with a paving company. There was an arrest and then a court order for treatment but that proved difficult to arrange and afford. Austen promised his mother he would get into treatment, but he never did, and then one day it was too late. He died in his grandmother’s house.