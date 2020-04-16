Election 2020: Vote as if your life depends upon it because it might

Obviously, Trump did not unleash the coronavirus; the pathogen’s existence is not his fault. But he and his administration delayed — with willful ignorance and claims of hoax and media sensationalism — our nation’s response to the threat. Things are worse than they had to be. Most Americans can see that by now, and that’s not easy for us to admit. We like to think our country is exceptional and that, above all, the people we send to Washington look out for us and keep us safe.