Thinking of going solar? Here’s a way to make it happen. | COMMENTARY

Whole blocks of brick rowhouses were once covered with Formstone. Many still are. In the mid-20th Century, salesmen came through Baltimore neighborhoods and convinced thousands of homeowners that sticking faux-stone stucco to their homes was the Next Big Thing. Formstone — John Waters called it “the polyester of brick” — played on the covetous nature of rowhouse life, the desire to keep up with Fred and Beulah next door.