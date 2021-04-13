Maryland’s legislature removes politics from the parole system. That’s progress. | COMMENTARY

Before I go on, a note about “competence” in regard to DeSantis and his handling of the pandemic: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Maryland under Hogan has fared better than Florida under DeSantis. Florida’s case rate is 27% higher than Maryland’s. Its death rate is 13% higher. And its test positivity rate over the last week, at 9.9%, was more than twice as high as Maryland’s, by the standards of the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.