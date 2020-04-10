America needs a stronger safety net in goods times as well as bad

Maryland is now one of 11 states, plus the District of Columbia, that took the wise step of reopening their exchanges because of the pandemic. As for our fellow Americans in states that offer insurance through the federal exchange, Healthcare.gov, they’re stuck with Donald Trump. The president decided not to reopen the Obamacare markets for 38 states, a move that would have allowed people who lost their jobs to easily get insurance or those without insurance to get it at a time of terrifying uncertainty.