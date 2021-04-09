The magic to enjoying pandemic Orioles: Mask up and stay in your pod | COMMENTARY

It’s like in the supermarket, with all those arrows on the floor so we only shop in one direction and avoid spreading or getting the coronavirus; I didn’t always comply. When you’re focused on finding breadcrumbs, you can easily go the wrong way down a one-way aisle. Some people huffed about me inside their masks. Yet, not one yelled, not one threw a can of tuna at me. But, when the arrows disappeared a few weeks ago, I asked a cashier why, and she said there had been too many arguments between customers about keeping distance, so they removed the arrows rather than hear more yelling in the store.