Yard 56, Bayview: Baltimore-based developer David Bramble brings life to a dead zone | COMMENTARY

David Bramble grew up in West Baltimore, the son of the Rev. Peter Bramble, rector of St. Katherine of Alexandria Episcopal Church, and Joy Bramble, publisher of the The Baltimore Times. David Bramble received diplomas from City College and Princeton, then a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He worked as a real estate attorney before establishing (with his partner, Peter Pinkard) a Baltimore-based firm, MCB Real Estate. They’ve invested in properties up and down the East Coast. The author of a recent report on development in the city called Bramble “one of the most sophisticated developers along the Interstate 95 corridor.” Asked why, Michael Snidal, former director of neighborhood development for the Baltimore Development Corp., said: “I can’t think of many other developers as good as Dave Bramble at convincing investors and raising money, and cobbling together multiple sources in secondary markets and for difficult development sites. He sees projects to completion. And he is damn convincing at a community meeting.”