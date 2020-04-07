Overlooked medical history: Women from Baltimore who saved children from a ‘death sentence’ | COMMENTARY

The concept is a fairly old one: Draw blood from patients who survive an infection and use it to prevent others, particularly our front-line nurses and physicians, from getting it. Survivors of infection produce antibodies that fight further infections. The idea is to share this new immunity by giving a transfusion to someone at risk. Hopkins just received $3 million from Bloomberg Philanthropies, $1 million from the state of Maryland and approval of the Food and Drug Administration to continue testing a therapy that uses blood plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19.