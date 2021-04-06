A reckoning for Baltimore banks, asking them to invest billions more to help Black and Latino businesses and families | COMMENTARY

That last part — specifically, how Black neighborhoods were deprived of investment, amenities and jobs — is what I’ve been focused on again. I’ve been speaking with people who care about this, understand it and want to do something about it. In fact, there’s a new effort getting underway that sounds like a reckoning for Baltimore banks. It’s called the Community Reinvestment Act for Blacks and Latinos of Baltimore, and it’s led by women community activists who say it’s time for the banks to do more for Black and Latino small-business owners and families who wish to own a home.