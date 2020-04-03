Put Peace Corps volunteers to work on U.S. soil to fight COVID-19 | COMMENTARY

“The United States is blessed with thousands of dedicated public servants, people who go to work every day and do their level best to do right by the American people,” says Chris Myers Asch, a history teacher at Colby College in Maine and former Teach for America volunteer who once lobbied Congress for the establishment of a U.S. Public Service Academy. “We don’t honor them with parades or holidays, and we don’t appreciate how their work and expertise keep our institutions running. Instead, they’re scorned as bureaucrats and belittled by shallow, self-centered politicos who assume that the whole world is as partisan and unprincipled as they are.”