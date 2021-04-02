Q&A with Dr. Robert Gallo: ‘The world has to be linked to fight a pandemic’ | COMMENTARY

I really don’t understand why there was a struggle over masks. I don’t know why anyone would refuse to wear one. It certainly wouldn’t have hurt to have [Trump] wear one. [The coronavirus] was obviously a respiratory virus that was going to transmit in the air. At the beginning, there was reluctance to accept that, and that a person who was not symptomatic was transmitting [the virus]. The Chinese were criticized for saying that because they didn’t have anything but anecdotal data. But discoveries are made with anecdotes. I can give you case scenarios for that. But to say that viruses don’t transmit asymptomatically when we’ve experienced a pandemic of HIV for 40 years [and] the bulk of HIV is transmitted in the asymptomatic period? Viruses can transmit asymptomatically — not rarely, commonly.