In Baltimore, crime continues amid coronavirus, and a mayor’s job gets even tougher | COMMENTARY

The next mayor needs to get the numbers back up. In the latest census, the city’s population slipped below 600,000 for the first time in a century. There are a lot of reasons for it — smaller household sizes, low-income families moving to the suburbs. But when paired with the violence, it’s understandable when someone says life in the city has become intolerable. The next mayor needs to do something about that with a consistent message to those who live here — and those who might — that things are going to change, and fast.