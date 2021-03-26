In Baltimore, still too many getting away with murder | COMMENTARY

So let’s face it. Things are, for now, worse than last year. What a terrible month March has been, with 24 homicides in 26 days. One of the most recent was the fatal shooting of a man Thursday night in the 1200 block of N. Charles Street. I only mention that fatal shooting, out of the many I could mention, because it happened in Mid-Town Belvedere. That’s not an area commonly known for violence. The most frequent suffering still takes place in the east and west stretches of the city. If you don’t live there, it’s a problem out of sight and out of mind. You don’t feel the anxiety that goes with seeing children walk past yellow crime-scene tape or Mylar memorials on lamp posts.