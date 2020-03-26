Staying strong, taming fears the toughest part about being a parent right now | COMMENTARY

The order eludes memory now, but the mumps, measles and chickenpox all decided to invade in succession. The measles might have been the worst of it. It was — and still is — one of the most contagious diseases. My parents confined me to a bedroom, and my mother kept the shades pulled. No sunlight slipped into the room for a couple of weeks. Parents apparently used to do this to keep measles from leaving their children blind. Though blindness is associated with measles, keeping a kid in the dark is not considered a way to prevent it.