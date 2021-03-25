Followup: Kurtis Williams was on the right path when he crashed in Gettysburg | COMMENTARY

Indeed, a 35-year-old man by that name had come to The Baltimore Sun for help in 2018. Williams had been having a tough time finding a job after serving 17 years in prison for second-degree murder, a crime related to his former life as a drug dealer. In 2001, when he was 17, Williams had pleaded guilty to fatally shooting another teen in a street argument. Released from prison, he had come back to his mother’s home in Baltimore determined to beat the odds by finding work and staying out of trouble.