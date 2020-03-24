New viruses, short memories and the need for constant, global vigilance | COMMENTARY

"It is eerie to read accounts of [the polio outbreak] showing that medical science in particular and society as a whole were focused on chronic degenerative diseases, believing serious infectious diseases to be conquered," Gallo told an international conference in 2013. "Eerie also because that was precisely the attitude once again by the late 1970s, evidenced by the closure of some [university] microbiology departments, and threats of increasing reductions to [the Center for Disease Control and Prevention]. … Some even felt humans could not be infected by retroviruses."