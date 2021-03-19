A Baltimore man, an ex-offender who wanted to go straight, dies in a mysterious crash in Gettysburg | COMMENTARY

“We understand,” he added, “that reentry is a hard process, and if we gauged the success on whether every person, or even the majority of people, chose a different path, we would be disappointed and may decide to stop offering opportunities. Instead, we believe that our company should offer these opportunities knowing it will likely not work out for most of those who receive them. Sometimes it does work out, and in those cases we see an associate truly change the direction of their life.”