Does West Baltimore really need another fast-food restaurant? Nah. | COMMENTARY

The homeowners I met are all Black, many of them middle-aged or just beyond. Several of them grew up near Mondawmin, went to the elementary school there, then Frederick Douglass High School, and some attended Coppin. They care about their neighborhoods. The main road through them, Gwynns Falls, was part of the historic Olmsted plan for miles of tree-lined parkways and parks throughout Baltimore. The last thing residents want is a fast-food restaurant with a drive-thru that will probably generate more trash. They say such a thing in such a place, on the edge of a residential neighborhood, would not be allowed in white Baltimore.