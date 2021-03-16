Joe Biden to the rescue, and it’s low-income families first. The rich will be fine. | COMMENTARY

Some believe Biden and the Democrats have seeded real transformation for the country — a lift for ALICE households and for millions of people who struggle to get by. But that will only happen if we go big in more ways — if we make the tax credits and other provisions in the American Rescue Plan permanent to pull more families and children out of poverty and near-poverty, if we commit to overdue infrastructure spending to employ people whose jobs vanished in the pandemic, and if we tax the rich to help pay for it.